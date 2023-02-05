Consumer Forum awards compensation to SpiceJet passengers who were not allowed to board flight

February 05, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Dharwad District Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum has awarded compensation from a private airliner to two people from Dharwad, as the airliner staff stopped them from boarding a flight.

Complainants Shakeel Shaukatali Mulla and Mohammed Mavajaan had booked their air tickets on a SpiceJet flight in December 2021. They were supposed to fly from Hyderabad to Belagavi. But they could not fly as the SpieceJet staff refused to let them board the flight, they said in their complaint before the forum.

“We arrived at the airport 75 minutes early, but we could not fly. We were stopped by the staff at the gate. The staff did not let us in, despite repeated requests,” they said.

They complained that this was due to serious lapses in service of the airliner.

Consumer forum chairman Eshappa Bhute, who accepted the argument, said that there were serious lapses in service of the provider.

The forum has directed the respondent to return to the two passengers ₹8,457 airfare and pay a compensation of ₹50,000 for creating mental disturbance and an additional ₹5,000 as case expenditure within 30 days of the order.