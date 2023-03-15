‘Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions now cover online purchases also’

March 15, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions had been empowered to accept consumers’ complaints against online purchases also, said president of Mysuru District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission A.K. Naveen Kumari.

Participating in a World Consumers’ Day programme organised by Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) in association with Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences (BIMS), University of Mysore here on Wednesday, Ms. Kumari said the amended Consumer Protection Act 2019 has enabled consumers to lodge complaints with the Commission against disputes in online purchase of goods or services as well as offline purchases.

She said the consumers can now lodge their complaints online also if they are unable to physically be present in the Commission.

Consumers lodging complaints with Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions need not spend as much money and endure a long wait for disposal of cases compared to regular courts. Ms. Kumar said it is not possible for the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions to dispose of all cases within the stipulated three months.

In some cases, she said reports from scientific experts are needed, which delay the disposal of cases beyond the stipulated three months. She cited the instance of a case in which a consumer lodged a complaint against a beauty parlour, claiming compensation. But, the beauty parlour had vacated the place and it took time to trace the new address.

With regard to complaints of medical negligence, Ms. Kumari said the consumer, who had obtained medical treatment by making payment, has to prove medical negligence by the doctor while the doctor had to prove that she or he has not been negligent in their duty.

A consumer can lodge a complaint against a product or a service only if she or he has paid for it.

However, she said the Postal Department has been spared of any liability arising out of delay in delivery of articles and hence no compensation can be claimed.

However, she called upon the citizens to make sure they obtain the bill for any purchase of product or service. “When you purchase anything, insist on a bill”, she said cautioning people making purchases without bills even if the seller offers to reduce the cost by saving some money towards Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, MGP convenor Sekhar S. Iyer sought to encourage the public to approach the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions for their consumer woes.

Though the original Consumer Protection Act was brought in 1986, it took several years for Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions to be established in all the districts.

Chairman of BIMS D. Anand and Working President of MGP, Mysuru, Shobhana, were also present on the occasion.