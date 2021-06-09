Consumer confidence hits new low, says RBI survey

Nagesh Prabhu

09 June 2021 17:36 IST

82% of respondents feel job situation has worsened in the aftermath of the pandemic

Devastated by the second wave of COVID-19, consumers’ confidence has dipped to a new low in the country and 81.4% of respondents have said that the general economic situation has ‘worsened’, said a new survey by the Reserve Bank of India.

As the pandemic continued to adversely hit lives and businesses across the country, 82.1% of the respondents said the employment situation has ‘worsened.’

The RBI released the results of the May 2021 round of its Consumer Confidence Survey to understand perceptions and expectations on general economic situation, employment scenario, and overall price situation by conducting telephonic interviews with 5,258 households across 13 major cities, including Bengaluru, from April 29 to May 10.

Respondents were also bleak in their view of the year-ahead prospects, with 51.5% saying the general economic situation would “worsen”, while only 33.2% predicted the situation will improve. As many as 15.3% said the situation would remain the same.

Overall pessimism

“The future expectations index moved to pessimistic territory for the second time since the onset of the pandemic; this was driven by sharp fall in expectations on general economic situation, employment scenario and household income over a one-year horizon,” the RBI said.

In one-year-ahead prospects on employment scenario, 35.4% of respondents said the situation would improve, 16.1% said the situation would remain the same. However, a majority of respondents (48.5%) said the employment situation “will worsen,”

About the price level, an overwhelming response (90.6%) was that prices have increased. On one-year ahead expectations, 73.9% respondents said prices would increase, the survey said.

Inflation

In a separate inflation expectations survey of households by the RBI, 60% of respondents said they predict higher inflation over the next three months and over the next one year.

On the income scenario, 58.5% of respondents said their incomes had decreased and 42.5% said their income will increase in the next one year. About 42% said their income will remain the same.

On spending, 50.6% said their spending has increased and it was largely on essential items (63.2%). Household spending was reduced largely owing to consumers’ concern about the economic situation and job prospects, the RBI said.