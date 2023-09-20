Consumer Commission provides relief to senior citizens

September 20, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Belagavi

A group of senior citizens from Belagavi has won a legal battle over a private tour and travels company that had cancelled their foreign trip after seeking payment.

A.K. Hungund and 21 others, all retired employees, had paid varied amounts of money to Mumbai-based Kesari Tours for a trip to Europe in 2020.

However, due to international flight restrictions during the COVID-19 lockdown, the company cancelled the trip. The group was disappointed with the action and approached some senior advocates who advised them to approach the Belagavi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Advocate Prashant Kulkarni said that the consumers had a right to approach the commission on the basis of deficiency of service.

“The company had not only failed to refund our fees but had also not communicated this to us. The company was liable to repay our fees and costs,” Mr. Kulkarni said.

He argued before the district commission that the company had recovered the booking costs from airline companies, as per a recent Supreme Court order.

Chairman of the commission Sanjeev Kulkarni granted relief to the consumers. He ordered full refund of all fees paid with interest and awarded some costs.

“However, the company went in appeal against us to the State commission. But, we argued before the State commission which accepted our argument and upheld the district commission’s order. It issued orders to refund our fees with 5% interest and payment of costs,” Mr. Hungund said.