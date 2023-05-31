ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer assaults GESCOM engineer for asking him to pay electricity bills

May 31, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Waseem Saifan Sab, a resident of Sonargalli in Aland town, thrashed Siddaramappa Nimbalkar for telling him that he will disconnect power supply to his residence as well as his dhaba

The Hindu Bureau

An assistant engineer attached to Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) was assaulted allegedly by a consumer for asking him to pay electricity dues of his residence and a dhaba at Aland town in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

Waseem Saifan Sab, a resident of Sonargalli in Aland town, thrashed Siddaramappa Nimbalkar, an assistant engineer of GESCOM, for asking him to clear power dues and warning him that he will disconnect power supply to his residence as well as his dhaba.

Mr. Nimabalkar, who suffered injuries on his head and hand, has been admitted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi.

Aland Police have registered a case against Waseem Saifan Sab.

