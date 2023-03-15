  Consumer activist from Mysuru succeeds in claiming compensation for late arrival of train in Vienna

March 15, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MYSURU

Consumer rights activist from Mysuru Sekhar S. Iyer said he had been successful in claiming compensation from the national railway company of Austria for late arrival of a train during his recent visit to the country.

Mr. Iyer, who is also a convenor of Mysuru Grahakara Parishat (MGP), said the train he and his wife took from Vienna in Austria to Rome in Italy on December 13 was late by two hours.

He said he filed an email complaint against the deficiency in service by the railway company. “It took just three emails and one month to receive the compensation”, Mr. Iyer said while seeking to make people aware about their consumer rights.

He said he had inquired about the arbitration authority in the national railway company of Austria – OBB. After filing an email complaint to the arbitration authority, he received the compensation amount in about a month’s time after returning to India. The compensation amount awarded in Euros works out to around ₹11,000, he claimed.

Mr. Iyer was one of the speakers at the World Consumer Day programme organised by MGP and Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences (BIMS) in Mysuru on Wednesday.