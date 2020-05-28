Consultations held on anti-defection law

BENGALURU

28 May 2020 22:02 IST

Suggestions range from non-interference of courts to barring disqualified persons from contesting polls for 10 years

Some political leaders in the State on Thursday appealed to the three-member committee of Speakers, which is looking into ways and means of strengthening the anti-defection law, to bar the disqualified members from contesting elections for 10 years. They also suggested to the committee to give full powers to the Speaker to decide on disqualification of members.

Karnataka Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, who is part of the three-member committee, held deliberations in Bengaluru on Thursday with various leaders, including Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, as part of the efforts to elicit public opinion.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who suggested that the Speaker should have a final say in the matter of disqualification, said his party would file its views before the committee after consulting experts and party leaders. In his written submission, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy not only urged the committee to bar the disqualified persons from contesting again for 10 years, but also suggested that their family members too should be prevented from contesting polls.

Both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Kumaraswamy suggested that a time-frame should be fixed for deciding the disqualification petition.

Mr. Kageri said some of the members had also said that courts should not interfere in the matter of disqualification. He said public could submit their views on the matter to the secretary of Karnataka Legislative Assembly before June 10.