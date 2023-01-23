Consult stakeholders before implementing PRASHAD scheme at Chamundi Hills, says MLA

January 23, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda has urged the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru to initiate stakeholders consultation before embarking on development works under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme of the Centre.

He also conducted a meeting with the officials to express his concern. Mr. Deve Gowda said he was apprised of the developments pertaining to the project and there are apprehensions aired by environmentalists that the project could mar the natural beauty and the religious sanctity associated with Chamundi Hills.

Hence, the MLA suggested that before implementing any works, specialists and subject experts should be consulted and only such programmes that are ecologically benign, should be taken up.

‘’As an MLA representing the area which comes under my constituency, I held discussions with environmentalists and I am convinced that the apprehensions raised by them are genuine,’’ Mr. Deve Gowda added.

Chamundi Hills is an environmentally sensitive area and is also ecologically fragile and unbridled construction without ascertaining the carrying capacity of the area will pave way for disaster, the MLA said.

‘’As I am answerable to the devotees and pilgrims visiting the hills in my constituency, I believe that geologists and environmentalists be consulted before embarking on an new project atop Chamundi Hills,’’ Mr. Deve Gowda said.

Various organsiations in the city under the banner of Chamundi Betta Ulisi Horata Samithi have expressed their concern over the proposed construction of new amenities for pilgrims under PRASHAD scheme at a cost of nearly ₹50 crore.

There are also concerns that the details of the project are not known and hence, the stakeholders want a public hearing besides being consulted before implementation of any works.