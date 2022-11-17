Construction workers to hold State-level conference in Davangere

A two-day State-level conference of Karnataka State Construction Workers’ and Quarry Workers’ Association affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress will be organised in Davangere from November 21.
District president of the association Prabhudev Yelasanghi, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday, alleged that Minister for Labour Shivaram Hebbar misutilised funds meant for the welfare of construction workers.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the labour department misappropriated the funds and was involved in huge corruption in connection with the distribution of COVID kits.
He said that it was not the government’s money. The welfare funds come from the cess collected from builders, and it should be utilised for compensation, insurance, tool kits, and pension of labourers.
The conference would discuss this issue, Mr. Yelasanghi added.
