  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction workers to hold State-level conference in Davangere

November 17, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day State-level conference of Karnataka State Construction Workers’ and Quarry Workers’ Association affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress will be organised in Davangere from November 21.

District president of the association Prabhudev Yelasanghi, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday, alleged that Minister for Labour Shivaram Hebbar misutilised funds meant for the welfare of construction workers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the labour department misappropriated the funds and was involved in huge corruption in connection with the distribution of COVID kits.

He said that it was not the government’s money. The welfare funds come from the cess collected from builders, and it should be utilised for compensation, insurance, tool kits, and pension of labourers.

The conference would discuss this issue, Mr. Yelasanghi added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.