Construction workers stage protest

10 August 2021 23:54 IST

Members of the Hassan district unit of Karnataka State Construction Workers’ Central Union staged a protest here on Tuesday urging the Chief Minister to cancel the membership of non-construction workers enrolled with the Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.

The protesters said the board had over 23 lakh workers registered. However, during the lockdown on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, four lakh people more got enrolled. Many people working in different sectors — such as factory employees, auto and cab drivers, hotel workers, and farmers — have enrolled with the board, they said.

The board should constitute a vigilance wing and review the list of workers enrolled and cancel the enrolment of non-construction workers, they demanded. The protesters said the board had not yet cleared the applications seeking financial assistance for marriage, medical treatment, and educational purposes. The board should clear the applications before the end of August, the protesters said.