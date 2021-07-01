Construction workers stage protest

Hassan

01 July 2021 19:32 IST

Hundreds of construction workers staged a protest in front of the Labour Department’s office in Hassan on Thursday demanding the kits provided by the Construction Workers Welfare Board. The workers had gathered in front of the office at Aralikatte Circle assuming that the kits would be distributed on the day, following a message on social media platforms.

People from Alur, Arkalgud and Belur taluks had gathered in big numbers. As the officers said they were yet to get kits, the workers got angry and raised slogans against the officers. Within a few minutes, Congress leaders H.K. Mahesh and Banavase Rangaswamy and JD(S) leader Agile Yogish rushed to the spot and joined the protesters. The leaders of Congress and JD(S) have repeatedly alleged that Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda distributed the kits meant for the construction workers to his party workers and supporters.

The police also reached the place to handle the crowd. Mr. Mahesh called Deputy Commissioner R. Girish over the phone and demanded that the department distribute the kits. Assistant Commissioner B.A. Jagadish reached the spot and said that all the workers who had registered their names with the board would get kits within a week. The workers, who had come from distant places hoping to get a kit, had to return empty-handed.

