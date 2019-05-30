Construction workers stage protest

Construction workers staged a protest in the city on Wednesday seeking fulfilment of various demands.

Addressing the protest meet, E. Palani Kumar, secretary, Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Association, said that at present the process of online enrolment for Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board and renewal of the enrolment was complicated, owing to which the workers have remained deprived of many facilities that they are legally entitled to.

Expressing displeasure that there was an inordinate delay in enrolment of new members and in renewal of the membership owing to technical glitches in the software used for the purpose, he demanded that the Department of Labour address the issue. The enrolment process should be simplified by minimising the number of documents to be furnished while submitting the application, he said.

Other demands

Mr. Kumar demanded payment of ₹10 lakh as compensation for the death of a worker in accident, ₹50,000 financial assistance to meet expenses related to marriage of workers or that of their children, and payment of ₹3,000 as pension for workers who cross 60 years of age.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the office of Deputy Commissioner in this regard. Functionaries of the association C. Mohan, Bhaskar, R. Vasudev, Kumaresh, and Murughan took part in the protest.