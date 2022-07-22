Construction workers stage protest for better wages

They take out a procession from Nagareshwar School to the district administrative complex in Kalaburagi

Organised under the banners of Navakalyana Karnataka Construction Workers Association and Centring Workers Organisation, construction workers took out a procession and staged a demonstration outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Friday demanding better wages and other facilities for them.

They started their procession from Nagareshwar School at Nehru Gunj and marched through Jagat Circle and SWP Circle to reach the district administrative complex. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the office of the Deputy Commissioner with a list of demands.

“The wages for construction workers have remained unchanged for the last 10 years. They need to be scientifically revised taking inflation into account. The sad thing is that the Civil Engineering and Architectural Engineering Association and the Builders Association are not positively responding to the grievances of the construction workers. I demand that the Deputy Commissioner intervene in the issue and settle it,” Laxman Dasti, a leader of the workers, said during the agitation.

Bhimaraya, president of Construction Workers Association, said that they will intensify their agitation in the days to come if the government did not pay any attention to their demands.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bheemashankar Teggelli assured the agitating workers of convening a meeting of stakeholders soon and discuss all issues raised by them.

Allauddin, president of Centring Workers Association, leaders Mareppa Rotnadagi, Ramesh Mahavarakar, Chandrakant Tuppadakal and others were present.