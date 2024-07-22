GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Construction workers stage demonstration in various places in Kittur Karnataka region

This comes in response to a call for a State-wide protest to press for their various demands

Published - July 22, 2024 08:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Building and other construction workers staging a demonstration in front of the office of the Labour Department in Hubballi on Monday.

Building and other construction workers staging a demonstration in front of the office of the Labour Department in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In response to a call for a State-wide protest to press for their various demands, building and other construction workers staged demonstrations in front of the offices of the Labour Department in various cities of Kittur Karnataka region on Monday.

In Hubballi, the workers, who came together under the aegis of the district unit of Karnataka Rajya Samyukta Kattada Karmkia Sangha, which is affiliated to AIUTUC, staged a protest in front of the office of the Assistant Labour Officer on Gokul Road.

The protestors demanded that an order reducing scholarships should be withdrawn and pending scholarships should be released immediately.

They also demanded simplification of the process of issuing new cards and renewal and steps should be taken to guarantee benefits announced for the workers.

Addressing the protestors, district president of the sangha Gangadhar Badiger said that although the Construction Workers Welfare Board has been established after continuous agitation, the recent developments have resulted in the workers being deprived of the benefits of the government schemes.

He said that there is a lot of corruption involving over ₹8,000 crore. Although the labour unions and orgnaisations have objected to distribution of laptops, tabs and kits, the department is showing a lot of interest in distribution of immunity kits, which has given room for suspicion, he added.

District secretary Yogappa Joteppanavar said that although the issue of lacunae in the software has been brought to the notice of the officials during several meetings, nothing has been done, except giving assurances.

He urged the State government to immediately release the pending scholarship amount.

Subsequently, the protestors submitted copies of a memorandum addressed to the Labour Minister and the Chief Executive Officer of the Welfare Board, to the labour officials.

Similar demonstrations were organised by construction workers across the region.

