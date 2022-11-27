Construction workers seek financial help from KKRDB to utilise housing scheme meant for them

November 27, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

‘Many housing projects have been launched for construction workers by the State and Union governments but they have not been utilised by most of them owing to various reasons’

The Hindu Bureau

Nava Kalyana Karnataka Kattada Karmikara Sangha president Bhimarao, along with construction workers, submitting a memorandum to KKRDB chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Construction workers have demanded that Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) allocate funds for providing free residential plots and houses to them.

Led by president of Nava Kalyana Karnataka Kattada Karmikara Sangha Bhimarao, the unorganised construction workers met KKRDB chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor and submitted a memorandum to him here on Sunday.

In the discussion with Mr. Revoor, the construction workers said that many housing projects that have been launched for them by the State and Union governments have not been utilised by most of the workers owing to various reasons.

“The workers engaged in construction activities are largely unorganised. As their wages are meagre, they are leading substandard lives without having even basic needs. Most of the workers don’t have shelters of their own. They are deprived of their basic rights to lead a decent life,” Mr. Bhimarao told Mr. Revoor.

“Owing to the lack of awareness and their educational backwardness, they have not been able to make use of the housing and other welfare schemes introduced by the governments. KKRDB is receiving thousands of crores of rupees every year for the development of the region and we appeal to you to allocate funds to help construction workers make use of the housing scheme for them,” he said.

In his response, Mr. Revoor said that he will discuss the issue with the authorities concerned and put it up in a meeting for consideration.

