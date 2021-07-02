Construction workers demand COVID-19 relief

02 July 2021 19:48 IST

Activists of the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) and construction site workers staged a demonstration in the city on Friday demanding COVID-19 relief from the government.

The activists said the workers in the unorganised sector were in financial distress due to slowdown of activities owing to the lockdown and the general situation arising out of the pandemic. Though the Karnataka State Construction Workers Welfare Board demanded that ₹10,000 be paid to the workers for 3 months, the government has announced a one-time relief of ₹3,000 which was inadequate, according to the Karnataka State Construction Site Workers Association.

It said the slowdown in the economy has also affected the construction sector and the daily wagers were among the worst affected. Hence it demanded that the government increase the relief amount so as to help them tide over the financial crisis.

Even the amount announced by the government was yet to be credited to the accounts of the workers. The Association wanted it to be processed on a priority basis. Their other demands included distribution of grocery kits and other essential commodities.