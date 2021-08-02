Construction worker killed in drunken brawl

Belagavi

02 August 2021 22:09 IST

A construction worker was killed in a drunken brawl in Belagavi on Monday.

Mahadev Jadhav of Wadagaon in the old city was hacked to death on Monday morning. The police suspected that the fight was over a trivial matter. However, arrests are yet to be made.

A team of officers from Wadagaon Police Station visited the spot to look for CCTV footage and talk to possible eyewitnesses. The body was sent for post-mortem.

The victim’s relatives suspected that Suraj Sandeep Kedariche killed Mahadev Jadhav over a pending loan. Mahadev Jadhav had given a loan of ₹2,000 to Suraj Kedariche. When Mahadev Jadhav went to seek repayment, Suraj Kedariche attacked him with a radium cutter, investigators said.

“We have clues and investigation is on,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Amathe said.