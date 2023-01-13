Construction worker allegedly assaulted by Hassan police on being mistaken for thief

January 13, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - Hassan

A 35-year-old construction worker was allegedly assaulted by police in Hassan mistaking him for a thief.

Shekhar A.R., a Dalit, is a native of Appugodanahalli in Belur taluk. He suffered multiple fractures and bruises. He is undergoing treatment at Belur.

Shekhar has been staying put at Channapatna Extension in Hassan city. He takes up floor tile work and is also a percussionist. He accompanies orchestra troupes occasionally and plays the tabla, a musical instrument, during religious programmes in his native place.

He was allegedly beaten up by police on January 5 night. On January 13, his wife Sudha told The Hindu that while Shekhar was on the way back home when the police allegedly assaulted him suspecting him to be a thief. “I called his cellphone as he had not returned home even at 11.30 p.m. Nobody received the call for an hour. Later, a policeman answered the phone, and told me that Shekhar would be home soon,” she said.

Initially, Shekhar avoided informing his family about the incident. However, when he continued to suffer from pain, the family members took him to the government hospital at Belur.

“He has multiple fractures on his hands. He cannot move his fingers, forget playing the tabla. He underwent surgery on January 12,” Sudha said.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar told The Hindu, “We will hold inquiry if police assaulted him, and take further action.”