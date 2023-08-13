Construction work on Kishkinda University campus to be completed in two years

August 13, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

With the establishment of Kishkinda University in Ballari, the prolonged efforts of Tungabhadra Education Health Rural Development Trust (T.E.H.R.D) and Basavarajeshwari Group of Institution to establish a university in Ballari and bring all its colleges under it has finally yielded positive results.

Trust president S.J.V. Mahipal, addressing a press conference, has said that the university campus with its administrative building, laboratory, library, hostel and playground will come up on a sprawling 50 acres of land near Sindhigeri village on Ballari-Siruguppa stretch, at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore.

The construction work on the university campus will be completed in two years. The university will keep functioning from the Ballari Institute of Technology and Management (BITM) until work on its campus is completed.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Yeshwanth said that the Institute is known for inculcating skills and quality education and more number of placements. And, “this has helped us in establishing the university,” he added.

He said that higher education needs a systematic relook so that universities can educate a larger number of students with a comprehensive plan to match global standards.

The Kishkinda University is affiliated with University Grants Commission and it will also be registered with All India Universities Association.

The university will be starting engineering courses from this academic year and seats will be allotted as per Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET).

As of now, the university has obtained permission to start B.Tech courses in Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Electrical and Electronics and a three-year bachelor degree course in Computer Applications.

And, also, it has permission for running post-graduate courses, including Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA).

