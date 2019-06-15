Construction of swimming pool begins

The construction of a swimming pool by the Department of Sports has begun in the city.

The primary work of construction has already started in the 3-acre land given by Bijapur Development Authority (BDA) to the department at Kanakadasa Extension here.

The project, which is estimated at ₹2.2 crore, will build an international-standard pool of 21m by 25m dimesions.

It will be 1.1 metres [3.6 feet] at its shallow end and 1.8 metres [5.9 feet] at the deep end.

According to officials, the project was scheduled to be completed within six months of its commencement, but owing to the Lok Sabha elections it got delayed.

“The earlier plan did not have a proposal for an indoor pool. But later, it was felt that it was better to have an indoor pool than an open one. The proposal is now in the offing and a meeting to finalise it has been called on June 20,” said an official.

He said that some people also suggested that other facilities, such as a sauna, an indoor gym, canteen, and indoor stadium, also be built.

“As of now, the funds are not available for all these facilities. However after discussion, it is possible to prepare a broader plan and seek additional funds from the government,” the official said.

He said there is enough land to make it a full-fledge indoor stadium, with the swimming pool as the main attraction.

The official said that after the completion of the pool, State and national-level swimming championships could be held here.