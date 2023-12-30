Construction of safety barriers around Visvesvaraya canal to be taken up in view of mishaps, Mandya DC

December 30, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya, Kumara has directed the officials to take up construction of safety barriers around Visvesvaraya canal and lakes in the district to prevent accidents and loss of lives.

Chairing a meeting of officials from different departments including Public Works in Mandya on Saturday to discuss the road safety measures around water bodies like the irrigation canals and lakes in the district, Mr Kumara expressed concern over the increasing accidents taking place in the Visvesvaraya canal area in the district and the safety measures needed to prevent such mishaps.

There was a hue and cry against the unsafe roads passing by the Visvesvaraya canal in the district after a car plunged into Visvesvaraya canal at Banaghatta on Pandavapura-Nagamangala road on the evening of November 5, drowning all the five occupants of the vehicle. Similiarly, four women had died when their car had veered off the road in Gamanahalli in Srirangapatna before plunging into the the water body on July 29.

A total of 11 persons had died in three road accidents taking place at Shivalli, Gamanahalli and Banaghatta in Mandya district.

A Committee of officials constituted by the Mandya district administration had submitted a report, recommending the construction of barriers along the canals, lakes and other water bodies.

Apart from construction of barriers, the Committee had also recommended installation of warning signs on traffic rules at accident-prone sites on the roads.

The meeting held in the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Saturday to review the situation also took note of the absence of warning signboards about the presence of road humps. He urged the officials of police department, public works department and transport department to jointly conduct a survey and take necessary action in the regard.

A large number of people travel on the roads skirting the water bodies in the district regularly in a variety of vehicles including motorcycles, cars, autorickshaws, vans. Hence, caution boards on traffic rules should be installed to create awareness, he said.

A technical report in the matter should be submitted at the earliest so that the work on ensuring road safety along the canals, lakes and other water bodies can be taken up, the Deputy Commissioner said.

He emphasized the need for early submission of the report in view of the increasing frequency of accidents happening in the Visvesvaraya canal area of Mandya district.

Public Works Department Executive Engineer Harsha and other officials were present in the meeting.

