Construction of K.R. Puram metro-railway foot-over-bridge faces further delay, completion now expected in June

:

The long-awaited construction of the foot-over-bridge (FoB) between Krishnarajapuram railway station and K.R. Pura Metro station, after missing multiple deadlines and slated for completion by April, is now postponed to June.

Members of the Mahadevapura Task Force-Mobility have attributed the delay primarily to the issuance of essential drawings by subcontracted consultants. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which is managing the project, had initially committed to completing the bridge by January. However, the deadline was missed, and despite setting a new target for April, the project is still unfinished.

Clement Jayakumar of the Mahadevapura Task Force said, “The main cause of the delay is the third-party consultants subcontracted by BMRCL. The project was originally scheduled for completion by the end of January. Now it is May. We are pressing BMRCL to avoid any further delays.”

The authorities are currently installing ‘I-girders,’ which are structural elements used in construction at the concourse level, with the erection of viaducts at the second level anticipated in the coming days.

This FOB is an important pedestrian infrastructure in the area, designed to improve intermodal connectivity by connecting the Metro Station with the Railway Station in K.R. Puram as thousands of pedestrians are risking their lives by crossing the busy road due to the absence of an FoB connecting the railway station and the metro station.

The project is being executed by BMRCL in collaboration with the Railways, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and the Traffic Police.

Rahul Rai, a pedestrian, shared his concerns about the dangers of crossing the road at the junction and said, “There is poor visibility caused by the location under the bridge, making it difficult to assess vehicle movements. Despite occasional halts in traffic to allow pedestrians to cross, I find it challenging.”

Ananya Jain, another pedestrian, said that a significant increase in pedestrian traffic since the opening of the Whitefield metro line has made the stretch riskier. “I have observed that many commuters get off at K.R. Pura station and cross the road to catch buses heading towards the Silk Board area. The authorities should expedite the construction of the FoB connecting the two stations,” she added.

An official from BMRCL said, “The project, aimed at improving pedestrian access, is currently underway and progressing smoothly. Previous delays were attributed to land issues, which have now been resolved, allowing the project to proceed without further obstacles.”