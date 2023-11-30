Construction of cricket stadium opposed

November 30, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The proposed construction of an international-level cricket stadium on the outskirts of Mysuru has been opposed by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS).

The land acquisition process for the proposed stadium to come up in Yelwal hobli, has been initiated and 26.31 acres was required for the purpose.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday Mr. Badagalpura Nagendra of KRRS said that the farmers were opposed to the proposed stadium as the area was suitable for agriculture and fertile land was being acquired for non-agricultural purposes in the name of development.

He said the land acquisition process should be dropped by the government as the area surrounding the Huyilalu was environmentally sensitive. Mr.Nagendra said the KRRS will launch an agitation if the proposed stadium was not dropped.

The KRRS leader said the farmers have just concluded a three-day agitation in Bengaluru and submitted a charter of demands that included abrogation of the amendment to the land reforms act, APMC act which, Mr. Nagendra said, was inimical to farmers interest.

He said they have set a deadline for the government to consider their demands. In the event their demands were not met then the KRRS will launch an intensive State-wide agitation.