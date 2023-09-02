Construction machinery to be transported via rail route from now on

September 02, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In what is being termed as a win-win situation for both private players and the South Western Railway, construction machineries will be transported via rail route from now on.

According to a press release issued by the South Western Railway, Tata Hitachi Construction Machineries were loaded from Navalur Good Shed in Dharwad on Thursday.

Tata Hitachi Excavators and Backhoe Loaders were loaded in 32 DBKM wagons from Navlur to Ballabgarh in Haryana.

Managing Director of Tata Hitachi Sandeep Singh said transporting these products by railways is a step towards achieving sustainability as fuel consumption would be less.

Senior Divisional Operations Manager of Hubballi division Hareitha S. said the new step would expand the freight basket of the railways. Moving the Hitachi products by rail will reduce the carbon footprint. While moving these products by road took 16 days, by rail it would take just eight days, she said.

Tata Hitachi Plant Head Govind Kulkarni, Chief Freight Transportation Manager of South Western Railway Sumant V. Deulkar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Hubballi Division Santosh Hegde and others were present.