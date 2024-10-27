Construction in park riles activists who fear erosion of lung space in Mysuru 

Environmentalists in the city are peeved over resumption in construction of a building inside a park which is in violation of the Karnataka Parks, Play-field and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act 1985.

The park is in Jayanagar and construction was first noticed in June/July 2022 after which it was stopped following opposition from the activists. The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which is the park’s custodian, had reasoned then that there was a demand for amenities by senior citizens and hence the works were taken up.

But after a lull, the construction works have resumed much to the chagrin of NGOs opposed to it. Bhamy Shenoy of Mysore Grahakara Parishat flayed the MCC officials for supporting the construction because senior citizens demanded it. He questioned the MCC if they will abide by the rule of law or adhere to “mob rule”.

Expressing concern over the developments the MGP said at this rate the parks in Mysuru will disappear as the provisions of the law were being flouted with impunity by officials at the helm of affairs.

Pointing out that the Karnataka Parks, Play-field and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act 1985 does not permit any construction inside the park if its area is less than 2.5 acres, the MGP said that in the case of Jayanagar Park the area was much less. While the MCC has in the past brushed aside such arguments because the law permits construction if the area used up was less than 5 per cent of the park. But Mr. Shenoy said that the current construction gobbled up more than 30 per cent of the park area and hence was fit for demolition. The MGP also cited other court judgements that prohibited construction inside parks.

Expressing concern over the development Mr. Shenoy said it is incomprehensible that a city which was planned by the Maharajas with a lot of open spaces and parks, is being destroyed by the current administrators. He also cited the slew of such works that were taken up by the MCC in the recent past including a library at People’s Park while there is now a proposal to extend the suburban bus stand. At the current rate the open areas and lung space of Mysuru will disappear, said Mr. Shenoy.

