Construction in Nagarahole ESZ stopped

MYSURU

15 July 2020 00:55 IST

The Forest Department has stalled the construction of a residential unit on a farmland in the Kabini backwaters coming under the Nagarahole Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) after widespread speculation that it could be a ruse to construct a resort.

A notice has been issued to the owner of the farmland on which the construction was taking place and authorities say it did not appear to be a dwelling unit for a family but more of a residential complex.

Mahesh Kumar, Director, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, said there was change of land use pattern from agriculture and horticulture to construction. As per the draft notification of the Eco-Sensitive Zone of Nagarahole, such change of land-use pattern are not permitted and the owner has been issued a week’s time to reply.

The construction falls not only in the eco-sensitive zone of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, but on a swathe of land that connects it with Bandipur, said Mr. Mahesh Kumar. The said farmland at N. Belathur village is also part of the Mysore Elephant Reserve, notified in 2002.

A former PCCF (Wildlife) said the area was vital for wildlife animals to access drinking water and the construction would also obstruct the movement of wildlife from Bandipur to Nagarahole and back.