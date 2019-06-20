Construct check dams, vented dams across streams: Minister

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Krishna Byre Gowda has said that in wake of drinking water scarcity in the Malnad region, it is necessary to construct check dams and vented dams across streams and rivulets here to recharge the groundwater table.

He was speaking at a meeting held at the Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat hall in the city on Wednesday to review the implementation of relief works in drought-affected areas of the district.

Officials of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj told the meeting that owing to deficient pre-monsoon rainfall and delay in the onset of southwest monsoon in the district, 136 villages were facing acute scarcity of drinking water. At present, drinking water was being supplied to these villages through tankers, they said.

Mr. Gowda said villages in the Malnad region, known for heavy rainfall, were facing drinking water problem in summer. The problem can be addressed by constructing vented dams and check dams across the streams and rivulets here to recharge the groundwater table. Suggesting officials to take up the construction work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), he said that in 2019–20, at least five vented dams and check dams should be constructed in each gram panchayat limits in the district. He also directed the officials to initiate measures for completion of the ongoing multi-village drinking water supply projects taken up along the banks of the Tunga, the Varada, the Kumudvati, and the Bhadra at the earliest.

Expressing displeasure over the delay in submission of the action plan for the works to be taken up under the National Rural Drinking Water Programme for 2019–20, he said that though the State government had directed authorities to submit the action plan by the first week of June, there had been a delay in this regard.

He directed officials of the zilla panchayat to take up extension of area under horticulture and construction of cattle sheds under the MGNREGA.

Jyothi Kumar, zilla panchayat president, Veda Vijay Kumar, zilla panchayat vice-president, and K.A. Dayanand, Deputy Commissioner, were present.