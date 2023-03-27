‘Constitutionally flawed move corrected by scrapping Muslim quota’

March 27, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - MYSURU

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Sunday described the State government’s decision to scrap Muslim quota in reservation and extending it to the Vokkaligas and Lingayats as ‘’correcting a constitutionally flawed move’’ that was introduced in 1995.

Speaking to presspersons in the city, Mr. Simha termed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s decision as ‘’historic’’ which, he said, underlined the BJP’s commitment to the welfare of the Dalits, OBCs and other socially backward castes.

‘’Though other parties talk about the welfare of the OBCs and the Dalits and create a fear psychosis that the BJP has set out to dismantle the Constitution, Mr. Bommai’s decision has set right an anomaly in which a share of the reservation pie meant for socially marginalised communities, was extended to the Muslim community for political gains,” said Mr. Simha.

He said extension of reservation to the Muslims was ‘’unconstitutional’’ and went against the beliefs of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar who, Mr. Simha claimed, had sought reservation for communities coming under the Hindu fold that were socially marginalised.

‘’When Muslims and Christians boast of equality and absence of social discrimination in their religions, they cannot claim reservations,” Mr. Simha added.

He said the decision taken in 1995 to extend reservation to Muslims had deprived members of the other backward classes of their ‘’rightful share’’ of seats in educational institutions and jobs for almost three decades and it has now been corrected.

‘’With this, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) has lost all moral right to accuse the BJP and the RSS as being opposed to reservation or describe them as anti-Dalit or anti-OBC,” said Mr. Simha. ‘’Those who tried to split the Lingayats and Veerashaivas for political gains have also received a stunning blow,” he added.

Commenting on the Congress decision to field former Chief Minister Mr.Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Mr. Simha said he has toured around the State claiming to be the next CM and yet could neither find a ‘’safe seat’’ nor secure a B form for himself in the constituency of his choice outside Varuna.

In reply to a question on the BJP’s strategy to fight the Congress in its citadel, Mr.Simha said the party would identify suitable candidates and highlight its works.

‘’The BJP will fight the elections on the development plank and the Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway project alone is sufficient to bring about a sea change in the region,” Mr. Simha added.