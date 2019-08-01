Constitution is like Bhagavad Gita: Kageri

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and six-time MLA Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri was elected unopposed as Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The Opposition Congress and Janata Dal (S) did not field a candidate against the 58-year-old Mr. Kageri. The MLA for Sirsi-Siddapura constituency succeeds K.R. Ramesh Kumar of the Congress who resigned following the change in ruling dispensation.

The name of the soft-spoken Mr. Kageri was proposed by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Association with RSS

All the leaders from the Opposition hailed his election as Speaker. But some of them --- especially Mr. Ramesh Kumar --- referred to his association with the RSS and maintained that its Hindutva ideology was in contrast with Ambedkar’s ideology of equality, which is also the essence of the country’s Constitution. He appealed to the Speaker to delink himself from the RSS ideology while exercising his responsibilities, while Congress leader Siddaramaiah wanted him to work apolitically.

At the same time, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that he appreciated some of the qualities associated with the RSS such as discipline, commitment, and honesty. He said he wanted Mr. Kageri to get only such good things from his political background and not its ideology.

‘Constitution is sacrosanct’

Responding to this, Mr. Kageri made it clear that he would go by the laws and norms laid out within the framework of Constitution in its letter and spirit. Acknowledging that the Constitution was sacrosanct, he remarked that “Constitution is like Bhagavad Gita. It is because of the Constitution that a person like me has been able to occupy the Speaker’s chair and a person like Narendra Modi, who hails from a humble background, has become the Prime Minister.”

At the same time, he maintained that his commitment to RSS ideology did not come in the wake of upholding Constitutional principles as “both are conducive to each other”.

Mr. Kageri called upon members of the House to resolve to make honest efforts to respond to the problems of people and also improve the standards of parliamentary debate. “Political conditions may not be conducive for these things. But let there not be any decline in our commitment to these issues and efforts to become the voice of the voiceless,” he said.

Urging the bureaucracy to become more responsive to the problems of people, he said any indifference or irresponsibility by bureaucracy would fail the intentions of democracy.

Meanwhile Janata Dal (S) member H. K. Kumaraswamy appealed to the new Speaker to stick to the norm of holding legislature session at least for 60 days a year.