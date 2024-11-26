Constitution is country’s biggest strength: Academician

Karnataka State Guarantees’ Implementation Authority Deputy Chairperson Pushpa Amarnath on Tuesday said the Constitution of India was safeguarding the poor, Dalits, women and other marginalised groups, and added that it is important and necessary to understand the fundamental principles of the Constitution that promotes the welfare of the people.

Speaking after inaugurating the Constitution Day, organised at the Kalamandira here, she said the preamble of the Indian Constitution was recited in the State for the reason that the people must understand the message and philosophy of it and help establish social equality. Therefore, it was crucial for everyone to read the principles of the Constitution.

She said the Constitution was necessary for establishing peace in the society, to become socially and financially competent, and providing justice to the people. The country has several religions and the Constitution protects the freedom of all religions. It is everyone’s responsibility to defend and follow the Constitution of India.

Ms. Amarnath said the empowerment of women was key for the growth of any country. The rights that are assured for women in the Constitution should be used by them to achieve success and reach top positions in society.

Complimenting the State government for upholding the principles of Constitution, she said the government has been upholding the Constitution and the rights it promotes, and cited the guarantees the government has implemented for the people. The beneficiaries have to understand the message behind the schemes and make best use of them. Everybody must come together in protecting the Constitution, she stated.

In his address, D. Anand, professor and the director of the College Development Council, University of Mysuru, who spoke on the occasion, said the Constitution Day was observed across the State in government offices and schools and colleges. Constitution Day was especially celebrated in schools and colleges, spreading the importance of the Constitution. This will help our future generations get to know the value of the Constitution and its principles and adopt them in their lives.

He said the Constitution has ensured equality, justice and rights to the people of this country, and described the Constitution as the biggest strength to the country. It is the supreme law that protects our rights. Hence, it is the bounden duty of everyone in the country to safeguard and follow the Constitution.

The celebration of Constitution Day is expressing our respects to B.R. Ambedkar, and explaining to the people his contributions, he said.

Senior officials and leaders and others were present. Many students from colleges attended the programme.