‘Constitution has given people opportunity to dream’

February 02, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department Mamata P. speaking at the inauguration of Constitution Awareness Jatha in Moka village of Ballari district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department Mamata P. has said that the Constitution of India had provided an opportunity to the people to dream about a better world by giving them fundamental rights and duties.

Making introductory remarks at the inauguration of Constitution Awareness Jatha held at Government High School in Moka village of Ballari district on Thursday, she termed the Constitution of India ‘the greatest gift to the country by the architect of Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar’.

Ms. Mamata called on the participants to make efforts to understand the provision of the Constitution of India, their rights and duties so that they were able to contribute to the development of the nation along with their personal development.

Delivering a special talk on the Constitution, social science teacher Shekhanna H. elaborated on the significance of Constitution and described it as one of the greatest in the world. “The Constitution of India has played a prominent role in the progress of the nation in the past 75 years. It is the foundation for providing social, economical and political justice and also ensuring social and economic equality,” he said.

The president of Moka Gram Panchayat Hirali Fakkiramma Venkatesh presided over the function.  Principals Bharati and Anasuya and a large number of students participated in the programme.

