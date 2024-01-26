GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Constitution forms the foundation of modern India that has liberated itself from foreign rule’

National convention on Constitution on February 25, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi at Republic Day celebrations in Belagavi

January 26, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
District in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi and senior officers walk past a tableau during the Republic Day celebrations in Belagavi on Friday.

District in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi and senior officers walk past a tableau during the Republic Day celebrations in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Republic Day is an occasion when all Indians recall the contribution of the Constitution in making India a modern nation, district in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Friday.

He was speaking at the Republic Day celebrations.

“We are the proud inheritors of the grand legacy of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. The Constitution that he gave us is a model for the world. This has formed the foundation of modern India that has liberated itself from foreign rule. We are not only the biggest democracy but also the most socially vibrant and dynamic. Social justice, equality, fundamental rights and freedom of expression are the greatest gifts that our Constitution has gifted us,” he said.

He said that the government has launched a Constitution Awareness Jatha in all the districts to create awareness among citizens about the values and aspirations of the Constitution.

Tableaux carrying messages will visit all gram panchayats and urban local bodies. A national convention on the issue will be held in Bengaluru on February 25.

He said that the Cabinet has recognised Basavanna as the cultural leader of the State for his work on reforming society and his ideology of work is worship, selfless service, dignity of labour and equitable distribution of wealth.

Children from schools and various contingents of Police KSRP, Excise Department, Home Guards, NCC, Bharat Seva Dal and Maheshwari School for Blind Children participated in the parade.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi, MLAs Asif (Raju) Seth and Mahesh Thammannavar, Mayor Shobha Somanache, Regional Commissioner Sanjay Shettenavar, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Police Commissioner S.N. Siddaramappa, Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.