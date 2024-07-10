ADVERTISEMENT

Constitution enabled me to become Chief Minister and Modi Prime Minister, says Siddaramaiah

Published - July 10, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah giving a laptop to a student at a function in Nanjangud on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Nanjangud on Wednesday that B.R. Ambedkar continued his struggle for the emancipation of Dalits and Backward Classes in society even after Independence.

Speaking after inaugurating the birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. Ambedkar in Nanjangud, about 26 km from Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the pernicious caste system was the handiwork of vested interest groups in society, and Dr. Ambedkar fought against the system throughout his life.

A true or befitting tribute to Dr. Ambedkar is to continue the struggle against the evils of caste system in a bid to establish an egalitarian society, he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said were it not for the Constitution he could not have become the Chief Minister nor Narendra Modi the Prime Minister. Yet there are forces in the country supportive of changing the very Constitution which has enabled the marginalised sections and the underprivileged people to live with dignity, he said, adding that the Congress will never allow such attempts to succeed.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress government in Karnataka had introduced reservation for Dalits even in awarding contracts to facilitate their socio-economic growth and none of the BJP-ruled States in the country had followed suit.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also distributed laptops to meritorious students to mark Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations.

