Constitution does not permit spreading of hatred in the name of religion, says H.C. Mahadevappa

Expressing concern over communalism casting its dark shadows over democracy in India, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa sought to make it clear that the Indian Constitution does not permit spreading of hatred in the name of religion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating in an educational workshop organised by the Mysuru district unit of Karnataka State Government Muslim Employees’ Welfare Association to mark National Education Day, Urdu Day and Kannada Rajyothsava at Jaganmohan Palace in the city on Tuesday, Mr. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, said no religion preaches unrighteousness and injustice.

Everybody should develop an attitude that we are all Indians while remaining loyal to the aspirations of the Constitution. Religion is created on the values of life and hence people should live in harmony, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minorities of this country were leading their lives, placing their trust in the majority, he added, while pointing out that B.R. Ambedkar had said that it was the duty and responsibility of the majority to protect the minorities. He reminded people that responsibility of protecting the Constitution lies with all Indians.

Former Minister and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait said people, who cannot respect other religions will never be able to protect their own religion.

MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the Congress adhered to principles of social justice and worked towards the welfare of exploited, backward classes and minorities.

MLA Harish Gowda, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad Ur Rahman Sharief, social activist Najma Nazir and others were also present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.