November 26, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

The Mandya district administration celebrated the Constitution Day on Saturday and Additional DC H.L.Nagaraj said that the constitutional values should be followed by the citizens to uphold the unity and the integrity of the country. He said real freedom will come through eschewing superstitious beliefs and said that it was the duty of every citizen to inculcate scientific temper.