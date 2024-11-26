Constitution Day at Kuvempu University

The celebration of Constitution Day should not be limited to emotional speeches on the importance of the Indian Constitution and its architect, B.R. Ambedkar’s writings, said M.S. Shekhar, writer and critic.

Speaking at a programme organised by Kuvempu University at Shankarghatta to mark Constitution Day on Tuesday, Mr. Shekhar said across the nation many institutes and government bodies were celebrating the Day. “However, the celebrations are limited to showering praise on the Constitution. However, our admiration for the Constitution should not stop at that point. Both the state and people should take the responsibility of bringing the basic principles of the constitution to practicE,” he opined.

Sharath Ananthamurthy, Vice-Chancellor of the university, opined that the constitution upheld the universal principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity. “We are a socialist, secular democratic republic. We need to accept socialism and secularism as our guiding principles,” he said.

Registrar A.L. Manjunath, Registrar (Examination) S.M. Gopinath, and other officers of the university were present.