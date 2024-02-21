GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Constitution awareness rally

February 21, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Constitution is notably one of the most inclusive Constitutions in the world, Sandur MLA E. Tukaram has said expressing his views after reading the preamble during the Constitution Awareness Rally in Sandur taluk of Ballari district.

He was speaking after flagging off the rally organised as part of Constitution Awareness Jatha jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and the Department of Social Welfare.

Mr. Tukaram said that the purpose of ‘Constitution Awareness Rally’ was to educate the public - particularly youths about the principles and ideals enshrined in our Constitution. The Indian Constitution was adopted after elaborately studying the socio,economic fabric of India and diversity of Indian culture, he added.

Students from various educational institutions, members of several organisations participated in the week-long rally that traversed through gram panchayats in Sandur taluk of Ballari district.

