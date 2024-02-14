Constitution Awareness Jatha reaches 100th village in Dharwad district

February 14, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A month-long Constitution Awareness Campaign launched on January 26 has reached the 100th village in Dharwad district with the Constitution Rathayatra entering Saunshi village in Kundgol taluk.

As the campaign vehicle entered the village, it was given a grand welcome by an all-woman Dollu Kunita troupe, women carrying Poornakumbha, volunteers of Seva Dal, schoolchildren and residents.

Accompanying the jatha subsequently, the students and other participants raised slogans praising the Constitution and architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar.

A portrait of Ambedkar, mounted on a vehicle, was taken out through the streets of the village.

As part of the campaign, children presented Constitution songs and dance programmes. The whole village was spruced up for the event with women drawing rangolis on the streets.

Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department Meenakshi Gudagiyavar, Assistant Director of Agriculture Department Bharati Menasinakai, gram panchayat president Rajiv Puttannavar, vice-president Gouramma Harakuni and others participated in the awareness jatha.

