Constitution Awareness Jatha organised like village fair in several places in Hubballi taluk

February 09, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Awareness jathas were taken out in various villages of Hubballi taluk in Dharwad district on Friday as part of the Constitution Awareness Jatha organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the acceptance of the Constitution.

In the programme organised by Dharwad district administration, Zilla Panchayat and Social Welfare Department, awareness jathas were taken out in Belagali, Katnur, Chennapur, Anchatageri and Devaragudihal gram panchayats.

Residents of these villages celebrated it like a festival by decorating the streets with buntings and drawing rangolis on the streets to welcome the Constitution tableaux.

The women gave Poornakumbha welcome to the awareness campaign vehicles, while folk troupes added colour to the procession. Children dressed as historical personalities were part of the campaign.

As part of the campaign, bicycle and motorcycle rallies were held and in some villages, bullock carts and tractors also took part.

Resource persons Shivanand Javali, Prahlad Gejji, S.V. Bangarimath and others spoke about the significance of the Constitution and its objectives and values.

Children presented various cultural programmes, rendered patriotic songs and winners of various competitions were given away prizes.

Hubballi Tahsildar Prakash Nashi, Taluk Executive Officer Ramachandra Hosamani, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Chennamma Ambiger and others took part in the campaign.

On Thursday, the Constitution Awareness Jatha was taken out in the villages of Kalghatgi taluk. People of Bogenagarakoppa, Mishrikoti and Soorashettikoppa celebrated the awareness campaign like a fair by giving it a Poornakumbha welcome, a motorcycle rally, while schoolchildren presented various cultural programmes.

