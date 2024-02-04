Constitution Awareness Jatha flagged off in Raichur district

February 04, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - YADGIR

Manvi MLA Hampayya Naik flagged off a Constitution Awareness Jatha at the Gram Panchayat Office in Bagalwad village of Sirwar taluk in Raichur district on Sunday.

Giving a talk on Constitution, Kastureppa, a lecturer, said: “Every citizen of the country should follow the Constitution and adhere to its objectives.”

Thereafter, the jatha proceeded towards Hirehanagi, Kavithal, Chincharaki, Heera, Navalkar, Mallat and Ballatagi villages.

Gram Panchayat president and vice-president Tippanna Bagalwad and Parvathamma, Tahsildar Ravi Angadi, Executive Officer of the Taluk Panchayat Furgunnisa Begum, Circle Inspector Shashikanth and others were present.

