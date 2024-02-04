ADVERTISEMENT

Constitution Awareness Jatha flagged off in Raichur district

February 04, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

The Constitution Awareness Hatha under way in Bagalwad village in Sirwar taluk of Raichur district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Manvi MLA Hampayya Naik flagged off a Constitution Awareness Jatha at the Gram Panchayat Office in Bagalwad village of Sirwar taluk in Raichur district on Sunday.

Giving a talk on Constitution, Kastureppa, a lecturer, said: “Every citizen of the country should follow the Constitution and adhere to its objectives.”

Thereafter, the jatha proceeded towards Hirehanagi, Kavithal, Chincharaki, Heera, Navalkar, Mallat and Ballatagi villages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gram Panchayat president and vice-president Tippanna Bagalwad and Parvathamma, Tahsildar Ravi Angadi, Executive Officer of the Taluk Panchayat Furgunnisa Begum, Circle Inspector Shashikanth and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US