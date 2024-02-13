Constitution Awareness Jatha continues to attract people in rural areas of Kalaburagi district

February 13, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Constitution Awareness Jatha, a State-sponsored campaign for spreading awareness about the Constitution among the wide spectrum of masses, continues to attract people in the rural areas of Kalaburagi district.

The awareness campaign was launched on January 26 to mark the 75th anniversary of the implementation of the Constitution. The jatha, which was flagged off, as part of a State-wide campaign, by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge on that day in Kalaburagi, completed its 18th day on Tuesday.

Two vehicles carrying two tableaux, along with cultural teams and resource persons, have been visiting remote villages on different routes organising public programmes and street corner meetings to throw light on the rights and duties of citizens enshrined in the Constitution.

The tableaux demonstrate the Preamble of the Constitution and a portrait of B.R. Ambedkar, who is regarded as the architect of the Constitution, along with the relevance of the Vachanas in the Constitution and images of important historical places and eminent writers.

Reciting the Preamble of the Constitution and administering oath to the people to help them exercise their rights and discharge their duties as citizens of India as per the Constitution have been part of the campaign.

Throughout the jatha, cultural troupes present their performance of local art forms and the resource persons deliver special lectures on the important aspects of the Constitution relevant to the common people.

Bike rallies, performances of Dollu dancing, traditional Tamate and Halage playing, Kolata and lezim dance performances have been a part of welcoming the jatha in every village. Showering flowers on the tableaux and lighting candles in large numbers have also been seen during the jatha in some villages.

The participation of schoolchildren in all these events has been impressive.

In certain places, the children themselves recited the Preamble in public meetings. In other places, skits and street plays are being presented by schoolchildren on different subjects of the Constitution.

The district administration has distributed prizes to the best performers. Schoolchildren dressed as freedom fighters and national leaders who contributed to the drafting of the Constitution such as Dr. Ambedkar have been a common scene in all these places.

On February 11, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum flagged off a specially organised walkathon as part of the campaign in Kalaburagi. The march covered the main roads of the city. And, there is an impressive image of Dr. Ambedkar drawn in Rangoli at the district administrative complex.

As per information provided by the district administration, the jatha has visited more than 170 villages in the district in the last 18 days.

“The district administration has set a target of covering 271 villages to spread awareness on the Constitution by February 23. The tableaux will then move to Bengaluru to participate in the grand culmination of the campaign scheduled for February 25. The campaign in the district has so far been very successful by attracting common people in the rural areas,” an official from the Department of Information and Public Relations Ravi Miraskar said.

