Constitution awareness drive in Kodagu’s 103 GPs from Jan. 26

January 19, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

An awareness campaign on the Constitution will be carried out in 103 gram panchayats in Kodagu from January 26.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B.N. Veena sought the support and cooperation of schools, colleges, and other government institutions for the success of the programme which will be carried out for a period of 22 days.

At a meeting in Madikeri to discuss the preparations to be made for the campaign, she said Minister in charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju will inaugurate the campaign on January 26. The campaign will later be featured in the Gram Panchayats starting on January 27.

She urged the people in every Gram Panchayat to participate in large numbers when the campaign reaches their panchayats and make the programme a success.

Hobli-wise nodal and deputy nodal officers have been appointed to oversee the campaign and the locals have to extend support when the campaign reaches the respective Gram Panchayat, said Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Shekar.

