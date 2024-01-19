GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Constitution awareness drive in Kodagu’s 103 GPs from Jan. 26

January 19, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness campaign on the Constitution will be carried out in 103 gram panchayats in Kodagu from January 26.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B.N. Veena sought the support and cooperation of schools, colleges, and other government institutions for the success of the programme which will be carried out for a period of 22 days.

At a meeting in Madikeri to discuss the preparations to be made for the campaign, she said Minister in charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju will inaugurate the campaign on January 26. The campaign will later be featured in the Gram Panchayats starting on January 27.

She urged the people in every Gram Panchayat to participate in large numbers when the campaign reaches their panchayats and make the programme a success.

Hobli-wise nodal and deputy nodal officers have been appointed to oversee the campaign and the locals have to extend support when the campaign reaches the respective Gram Panchayat, said Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Shekar.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.