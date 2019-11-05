‘Constitute district tourism task force’

Minister for Kannada and Culture, Tourism and Sugar C.T. Ravi asked officials to constitute a district-level task force comprising elected representatives, the Deputy Commissioner and other officials for the development of tourism.

Chairing the review meeting of the Departments of Kannada and Culture, Tourism and Sugar at the DC’s office in Haveri on Monday, Mr. Ravi said that a State-level task force led by Sudha Murty, chairperson, Infosys Foundation, had been constituted. “Now, at the district level, the task force should conduct surveys of tourist and historical places and initiate steps to hand over the same to the Department of Archaeology,” he said. He asked for a list of places with monuments that needed infrastructure development.

On the request of district in charge Basavaraj Bommai to set up a regional office of the Department of Archaeology in North Karnataka, Mr. Ravi said he would take up the issue at the government level. Mr. Bommai and MLA Nehru Olekar brought to his notice the encroachment around Purasiddheshwar temple in Haveri and attempts made to register the property in the name of the priest of the temple, seeking action.

Tourism policy

The Minister said steps were being taken to formulate a new tourism policy for the State from 2020. Efforts to get private investment for development of tourism destinations would also be made, he said. Officials said it had been proposed to include 15 more places to the list of six tourist spots in the district.

Sugarcane growers

Mr. Ravi said the State was committed to ensuring payment of FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price) to sugarcane growers. He sought details on crop loss and FRP paid. Sugarcane on 1,469 hectares had been damaged. Farmers demanded that the sugar mill be included under the list of sugar mills in North Karnataka, not South Karnataka.