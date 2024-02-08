Constituency-level Kannada sahitya sammelan held

February 08, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Chamaraja MLA Harish Gowda regretted that though Kannada has a history of 2000 years, its usage in the State capital Bengaluru was nominal or scarce.

He was speaking during the first Kananda Sahitya Sammelan of Chamaraja constituency held on Thursday. The MLA rued that the new generation considered it crass to speak in local language and not only should they eschew such a mindset but take pride in the mother tongue and help in its growth and development.

Mr. Gowda said he would strive to ensure that none of the government Kannada schools in his constituency was shut down for want of students and would prioritise their development.

He said people from other States who are living in the State should be encouraged to learn Kannada by highlighting its hoary past, tradition and the wealth of literature enshrined in the language and this could be done only through greater usage of Kannada in public and public life.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, Dr.Chidananda Gowda, presided over the conference and there were discussions on literature and other contemporary issues related to Kannada. Earlier, cultural and folk troupes took out a procession in which Mr. Chidananda Gowda, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Maddikere Gopal, and city unit president K.S. Shivaramu were present

