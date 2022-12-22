Constables should complete 7 years of service for inter-district transfers

December 22, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Cabinet on Thursday approved Karnataka State Police Department (Transfer) (Special) Rules, 2022, for transfers of police sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, police constables, first division assistant (FDA)/SDA/Dayalaths and Group ‘D’ employees of the department from district to another or from one range/commissionerate to another range/commissionerate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police constable (civil and CAR/DAR) should complete a minimum seven years of service for inter-district transfers, sources in the government told The Hindu.

In case of ex-servicemen, he should have completed minimum three years of service and satisfactorily completed his probation period.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In case of first division assistant (FDA)/SDA/Dayalaths and group ‘D’ employees, they should complete the probationary period for inter-district transfers. However, the sanctioned post should be vacant and available in the unit or place to be transferred in a range or commissionerate. Such transfers should be permissible from one cadre to another cadre.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US