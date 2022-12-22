  1. EPaper
Constables should complete 7 years of service for inter-district transfers

December 22, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Cabinet on Thursday approved Karnataka State Police Department (Transfer) (Special) Rules, 2022, for transfers of police sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, police constables, first division assistant (FDA)/SDA/Dayalaths and Group ‘D’ employees of the department from district to another or from one range/commissionerate to another range/commissionerate.

The police constable (civil and CAR/DAR) should complete a minimum seven years of service for inter-district transfers, sources in the government told The Hindu.

In case of ex-servicemen, he should have completed minimum three years of service and satisfactorily completed his probation period.

In case of first division assistant (FDA)/SDA/Dayalaths and group ‘D’ employees, they should complete the probationary period for inter-district transfers. However, the sanctioned post should be vacant and available in the unit or place to be transferred in a range or commissionerate. Such transfers should be permissible from one cadre to another cadre.

