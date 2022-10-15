Constables feted for saving a man from possibly being lynched

Two constables who valiantly rescued a man from being possibly lynched for allegedly carrying beef recently have been ṭfacilitated by the Bengaluru Rural district police.

Constables Nyama Gowda and Adarsha, part of the Hoysala squad of Doddaballapur range, were on night rounds when they were alerted about a road accident and road rage at Bashettihalli junction in Doddaballapur Industrial Area. The duo reached the spot in less than three minutes.

“When we reached, there was an angry mob of over 100 people trying to assault a man lying on the ground. The mob was hurling abuses at the scooterist who was already injured. Mr. Nyama Gowda immediately stopped the patrol vehicle and both of us jumped into the crowd to cover the man,” recounted Mr. Adarsha.

The crowd was agitated that the scooterist, later identified as Hidayatullah, 35, a resident of Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh, was allegedly carrying beef in a bag on the way from Hindupur to Bengaluru. While crossing Bashettihalli junction, he was overspeeding, lost balance and fell on the road. The bag he was carrying fell on the ground and pieces of meat lay scattered. Passers-by rushed to his help but soon assumed the meat was beef. Soon, a large mob gathered and the situation became tense. The BJP government in the State recently passed a law — The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, which imposes stringent punishment for cow slaughter.

“As more people gathered and were all set to assault the scooterist, we jumped in, in the nick of time. The situation was getting out of control and even a few minutes’ delay could have led the situation to go out of hand. We started screaming at the top of our voices, warning the mob of legal consequences. We were unarmed but we knew some of those in the mob, we took their names and warned them repeatedly by shouting,” recounted Mr. Nyama Gowda.

This made the mob a bit hesitant and provided the two constables valuable time. “We picked up the scooterist on the ground, covered him between us, bundled him into the Hoysala van and fled from the scene, before anyone could realise what happened. We brought him to the safety of the police station,” Mr. Nyama Gowda recounted. The angry mob got agitated with this and set fire to the scooter. Backup forces soon arrived at the spot and the situation was brought under control. “If we had not intervened in time, he could have been possibly lynched and that could have triggered a communal situation in the district,” a senior police official said. “We did only the best we could in the given situation. We were two unarmed constables against an angry mob of over a 100 people,” said Mr. Adarsha.

The police have now registered a riots case and booked several people who were part of the mob that day, while Hidayatullah was booked for allegedly smuggling beef into the State.