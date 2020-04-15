Constable tests positive

The Bagalkot district has recorded its first case of a police constable contracting COVID-19, in Jamkhandi town.
He is also the first police official in the State to have contracted the virus. Besides this, one more case in Bagalkot and two cases in Vijayapura has been recorded. Bagalkot Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar said they are investigating on how the police officer got infected. “We suspect that he must have got the infection as he was a frontline worker,” he said. With this, the number of cases has touched 14 in Bagalkot and 10 in Vijayapura. One person each has died in both districts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.