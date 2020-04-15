Karnataka

Constable tests positive

The Bagalkot district has recorded its first case of a police constable contracting COVID-19, in Jamkhandi town.

He is also the first police official in the State to have contracted the virus. Besides this, one more case in Bagalkot and two cases in Vijayapura has been recorded. Bagalkot Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar said they are investigating on how the police officer got infected. “We suspect that he must have got the infection as he was a frontline worker,” he said. With this, the number of cases has touched 14 in Bagalkot and 10 in Vijayapura. One person each has died in both districts.

